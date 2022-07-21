Security Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Security Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

