Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.51 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

