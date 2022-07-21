Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.85.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.21.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

