Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $84.22 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $186.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

