McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lowered by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.7% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in McKesson by 30.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $7,013,000. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $7,653,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $239,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

McKesson Trading Down 1.0 %

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total value of $1,799,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 4,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,070.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,395 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,758.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,597.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $326.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $339.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.02.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

