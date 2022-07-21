Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $37.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $865,725. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.