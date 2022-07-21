Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EW. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

EW opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.