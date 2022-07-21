Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Rockley Photonics Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.32.
Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
About Rockley Photonics
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rockley Photonics (RKLY)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.