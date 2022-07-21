Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 6,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 983,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rockley Photonics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKLY opened at $2.26 on Thursday. Rockley Photonics has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $291.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

