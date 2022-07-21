Vancity Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 3.5% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.