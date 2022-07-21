Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

