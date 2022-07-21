Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 518 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,416,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,250,000 after acquiring an additional 388,569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,063,000 after acquiring an additional 95,539 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,358,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,020,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,931,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $131.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its 200-day moving average is $194.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.95. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Helen of Troy

In related news, Director Gary B. Abromovitz sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,263,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

