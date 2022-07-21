Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $140.07 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.78 and a 200 day moving average of $149.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

