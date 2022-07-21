Whittier Trust Co. Has $97.04 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 437,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.
Visa Stock Down 0.1 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.