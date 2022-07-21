Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 420 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WELL opened at $81.39 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.56 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

WELL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.81.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

