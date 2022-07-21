Whittier Trust Co. Sells 3,526 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.39 per share, for a total transaction of $453,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,879,107.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $740,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V.F. Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 56.66%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

