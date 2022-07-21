Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Visa Price Performance
NYSE V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.