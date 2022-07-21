Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

NYSE V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.