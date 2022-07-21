Whittier Trust Co. Has $1.39 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $10,040,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.43.

Shares of NVO opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $87.19 and a 52 week high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

