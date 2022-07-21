Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
