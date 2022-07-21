Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:V opened at $213.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $405.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.