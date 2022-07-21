Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $3,343,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $1,695,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

M&T Bank Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.93.

MTB opened at $165.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.97. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($2.17). M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.