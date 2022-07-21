Whittier Trust Co. Purchases New Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,440 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.29) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.28) to GBX 2,550 ($30.48) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

Shell Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.