Whittier Trust Co. Sells 4,338 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,790,000 after acquiring an additional 208,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after buying an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,370,000 after buying an additional 183,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.36. The firm has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

