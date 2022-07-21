NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 2.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.8 %

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

Shares of NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

