Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FND. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day moving average is $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $153,975,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 297,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,218,000 after acquiring an additional 242,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

