Whittier Trust Co. Trims Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,642 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth $398,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 93,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 31.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,060 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 17.7% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 358,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,744.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amcor Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

About Amcor

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.