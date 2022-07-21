Whittier Trust Co. Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.1 %

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock worth $7,462,511 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. The stock has a market cap of $144.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

