Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Up 0.8 %

MET opened at $61.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.39. The company has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

