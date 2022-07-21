Whittier Trust Co. Sells 350 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,248 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,939 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 80,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($63.36) to GBX 5,600 ($66.95) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,550 ($54.39) to GBX 4,400 ($52.60) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($50.21) to GBX 4,100 ($49.01) in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,211.67.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $57.30 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

