Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9,243.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

