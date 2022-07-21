The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Home Depot by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after buying an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $302.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $310.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

