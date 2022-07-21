FourThought Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.21.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.58. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

