Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,560 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

