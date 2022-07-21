CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entegris by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 11.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Entegris by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.