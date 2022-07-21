Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $29.26 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

