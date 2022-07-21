Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,315 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Range Resources Price Performance

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,009,633.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $2,776,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 753,577 shares in the company, valued at $24,619,360.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 332,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,009,633.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,343,875. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.72. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.50% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

