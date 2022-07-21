Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

RE opened at $269.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

