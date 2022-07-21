Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 2,902 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on APA from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of APA stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. APA had a return on equity of 11,632.79% and a net margin of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,903.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

