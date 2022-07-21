Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in 3M by 18.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.85.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

