Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases New Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Paul Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 35,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,636. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
H&E Equipment Services Stock Up 3.0 %
H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $272.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.
H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 35.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
H&E Equipment Services Company Profile
H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.