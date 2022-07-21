Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after purchasing an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,000,773,000 after buying an additional 73,778 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,401,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $752,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $410,670,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 158.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $164.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

