Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Position Increased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at $130,889,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $123,224,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.38 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.04.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

