Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 849 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

