Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 171.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 96,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.