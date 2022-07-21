Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 312.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUE opened at $117.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 33.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

