Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Truist Financial by 75.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 142,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

