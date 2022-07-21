Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 5,704 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.77. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 8.70%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

