Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Cintas by 25.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $392.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.55 and its 200-day moving average is $388.59. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

