Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 52.1% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in AON by 16.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AON by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in AON by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AON by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

AON Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.58 per share, with a total value of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AON opened at $275.27 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $226.78 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.61.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.