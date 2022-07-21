Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 37,110 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark G. Sander bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,933,604.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brendon B. Falconer bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of ONB opened at $15.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

