Integrated Advisors Network LLC Invests $861,000 in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Sanofi by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($80.81) to €85.00 ($85.86) in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sanofi from €118.00 ($119.19) to €119.00 ($120.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.91) to €105.00 ($106.06) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($122.22) to €127.00 ($128.28) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($111.11) to €112.00 ($113.13) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.83.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.7968 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.78%.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.