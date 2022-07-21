SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRE. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $56.09 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

